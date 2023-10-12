Obituary: Carol Gillespie
December 17, 1939 – August 22, 2023
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carol Gillespie, on August 22, 2023. Born on December 17, 1939 in Hot Springs, South Dakota, Carol will be remembered for her joyful, caring and generous heart and will be missed by all who knew her. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, John Gillespie on December 15, 2022, her daughter, Anita Goodnow-Cabral in 1985 and her son, Bruce Johnson in 2007. She is survived by her children, Tim Gillespie, Brenda Dickson, Brad Johnson and Sue Keast, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Valley Christian Fellowship, 1681 Lucerne Street, Minden, NV. Lunch will be served. Please no flowers.
