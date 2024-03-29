Obituary: Carol Mac Adam

03/05/1937-02/07/2024

Remembering Carol Mac Adam

Carol was born in Eugene (Lane County), Oregon, to Wayne Mac Adam and Mary (Sissler) Mac Adam on March 5, 1937. Carol’s identical twin sister, Eleanor Proctor, predeceased Carol in July, 2007, as did Jeanette Mac Adam, an older sister, who passed in 2019. Carol has one cousin, Phillip Sissler of Fossil, Oregon, with whom she remained close over the years.

Raised in Redwood City, then a rural area of the Bay Area, Carol developed her love of the natural places and the open spaces. The Mac Adam family spent many summers at Silver Lake’s Kit Carson Lodge, where being out-of-doors and active was Carol’s greatest joy. Her passion for natural beauty led Carol to her other favorite place in this world, Oahu, Hawaii. She was mesmerized by the beauty of Diamond Head during a cruise to the islands after high school graduation. Because of that experience, she chose to attend the University of Hawaii where she graduated with a major in Physical Education and a minor in Classical Music. Carol lived and worked in Hawaii from 1956 to 1967 (pre-dating Hawaii’s statehood). She deeply loved the Hawaiian people, their culture, and the sounds of Hawaiian music. Having the ‘Aloha Spirit’ has been defined as living every day with love, grace and compassion for others. Carol’s personality encapsulated these ideals; she consistently had a ready smile and warm welcome for everyone.

While in Hawaii, Carol obtained a credential as a Medical Assistant. These skills, along with her gift for easy conversation, allowed her to return to her beloved Sierra Nevada mountains in the 1980’s. She held several positions in the service industry that dealt with the public, as well as in medical offices and Barton Hospital. She showed everyone she encountered her true Aloha Spirit.

Carol played the violin with several orchestras in the Bay Area. Opera music was a life-long love for her. She had a love of animals, especially cats. Carol earned and cherished her nickname, “The Cat Lady.” She rescued hundreds of cats locally, from veterinarians and anyone who asked for her assistance. Her last cat, “Shiba” was at her side when she passed, as were some of her close friends.

“Aloha” is used to express both hello as well as good-bye, so we say “Aloha” to our dear Carol. As per her request, Carol’s ashes will be scattered in Hawaii.