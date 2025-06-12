Obituary: Carolyn Acosta

Carolyn Acosta

December 25, 1953 – May 22, 2025

Carolyn Kay Acosta made her exit from this mortal world on May 22, 2025, at the age of seventy-one. She had been battling cancer since October 2024. Unfortunately, it got the best of her, and she suffered a heart attack and passed quickly.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Samantha and her husband Andy Portillo, sons Adam Temple and Steve Patmore, grandchildren Alyssa, Gabe, and Nate, mother Frances Acosta, sisters Linda, Natalie, Ramona and their families and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Born in Los Angeles, CA on December 25, 1953. She was a Christmas gift to her family and has been putting smiles on people’s faces ever since. She studied photography at LA Trade Tech and moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1978. She worked in the wedding industry for more than 20 years as a receptionist, photographer, and minister. People still come by and thank her for marrying them. She married couples in the strangest places and situations and loved to reminisce about them. Carolyn was a born storyteller with a profound sense of humor.

She liked to keep busy, so she worked various retail jobs all over Tahoe. Customers remember her fondly always giving that extra customer service.

Carolyn loved Lake Tahoe and when she was not working, you could find her skiing or dancing. She loved both equally. Music made her happy and you could always find these purple-haired ladies chasing the music at Music on the Beach, Arty’s, Aleworx’s, Dueling Pianos, Steamers, Rivas, and wherever there was live music.

Carolyn was so proud of her grandchildren and was always there for them. She loved to meet new people, and they quickly went from friend to family. Carolyn will be missed.

In the end, she was able to donate her corneas to help someone else. That is what Carolyn did. She always looked out for others.

Celebration of Life will happen later this summer, August 26th, 2025, at Paradise Park in Meyers. Service will be from 5pm to 6pm, followed by sunset music from Carolyn Dolan and Trey Stone 6pm to 8pm. Carolyn loved a good sunset. Please join us.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at her Celebration of Life to assist her family with end-of-life expenses. If you have any photos you would like to share you can post them at http:/everloved/life-of/carolyn-acosta/. Her friends and family thank you.