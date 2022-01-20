Obituary: Casey Jones
June 14, 1968 – January 3, 2022
Casey Jones, cherised son and beloved brother, went to be with The Lord on Jan. 3rd, 2022. Born in Oklahoma City, Casey was also raised in Aptos, CA before moving to South Lake Tahoe to help support his family. Casey was highly intelligent and artistic. He had a graphic design degree from Masters Institute. He was a jack-of-all trades and loved fixing what ever needed fixing. He loved his family and was the family taxi service. He was kind to strangers and helped whenever he could. He is preceded in death by his sister Sherri White. He leaves behind his parents, sisters Becky Bishop, Nannette Fissel and many nieces and nephews. Casey was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
