Obituary: Cecilia Ceja Ramirez

Cecilia Ceja Ramirez

Provided Photo

November 22, 1965 – March 21, 2022

Cecilia Ceja Ramirez, 56 of South Lake Tahoe passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Ciudad Granja, Jalisco, Mexico, she was the second of seven children. Cecilia immigrated to South Lake Tahoe over 30 years ago, where she would raise her four children. She is survived by her husband, Jose Luis Gomez Soria, her children, Luis, Nataly, Stephanie, and Cristal, as well as six grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Joel, Jose, Jorge, Norma, Judith, Hanna, as well as her mother Maria De Jesus Ramirez Lopez.

Cecilia was a longtime pillar of the local Latino community. Through her cleaning business, she employed several people, but her love and support extended to so many more. For those who knew her, she was a thoughtful, kind, and generous person. She was known for always having her door open and a warm plate of food waiting for whomever wanted to come visit. When there came time to do fundraising for Latino community, she would never fail to make time to help. She always made everyone around her laugh and her smile could light up any room. She was a devout member of the Catholic church, and gave the gift of belief to all of her children.

Services are set for Saturday, April 1st, 2022, at 1PM at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. South Lake Tahoe, California.

In lieu of flowers, the Gomez family would greatly appreciate donations to help cover funeral expenses. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/c9a6de5f