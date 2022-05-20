Obituary: CELEBRATION FOR Bill Roy McAlister

CELEBRATION FOR Bill Roy McAlister

July 31, 1947 – November 10, 2021

A reminder as the day draws near. Friends please join in the celebration of life for our dearest William (Bill Roy) McAlister.

Ceremony at 12:00 noon Sunday May 22nd 2022 at Lakeside Beach 4105 Lakeshore Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Continuing with a celebration at the south end of the beach at 1:00. Bring your best memories and a beach chair if you wish.

If desired, donations can be made in his name, in lieu of flowers, to his niece Haylie Elmore, 29 who is winning her long ongoing fight with an aggressive Breast Cancer. Hailey and her husband Cameron live in Bill Roy’s home town of Wynnewood, OK and have three small children. We know this would be his wish.

Healing for Haylie

The State Bank of Wynnewood

P.O. Box 369

Wynnewood, OK 73098