Obituary: Charles (Chuck) Idell

Charles (Chuck) Idell

Provided Photo

July 19, 1975 – July 20, 2022

Charles Kevin Idell

July 19,1975 ~July 20,2022 (Age 47)



Charles “Chuck” Idell, 47 from South Lake Tahoe passed away suddenly in a traffic accident in South Lake Tahoe, CA on July 20, 2022. A native of Palmdale, CA, he was the son to Charles E. Idell Jr. and Edna D. Idell and brother to Deborah and Donna.

Growing up, everyone who knew Charles referred to him as “Chuckie” and later as Chuck. Chuckie loved being around his family and friends while enjoying the outdoors. He Graduated from Highland High School in 1993 and graduated from the University of Technical Institute with a degree in Automotive Mechanical Engineering in 1996.

Chuck moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1997 to start a new life. He loved the outdoor adventure that Tahoe had to offer such as kayaking, fishing, hiking, and running. South Lake Tahoe became his home where he met his wife Tammy, together they had a son Jayden and daughter Alyssa, they both instantly became his pride and joys. Everything he did, he did for his family. They brought out his deeply loving and caring attributes in ways his family could have never imagine.

Chuck worked for South Tahoe Public Utility District as a heavy maintenance operator since 2010 as a fulltime employee and took immense pride in his work.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father Charles E. Idell, Jr. He is survived by his wife Tammy Idell, son Jayden Idell, daughter Alyssa Idell, mother Edna D. Idell, sisters and brother in laws Deborah & Carlos Herrera and Donna & Patrick Bowen, and nephews Elijah, Jonah, Kaleb & Samuel Herrera and Seth & Jax Bowen.

Chuck will be immeasurably missed by everyone he has touched.

There will be a celebration of life for Chuck on September, 10, 2022. It will be at Baldwin Beach as an all day event so everyone can come and go as they please.