Obituary: Charles E. Johnson Jr.

Charles E. Johnson Jr.

Provided Photo

July 27, 1939 – April 5, 2022

Charles E. Johnson Jr. age 82 of South Lake Tahoe, CA passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Charles, who went by the name of Chuck, was born in Baltimore, MD on July 27, 1939. He was the only child of Charles and Elizabeth Johnson. He spent his early years back East until his family moved to Southern California in 1951. Chuck grew up in the Pacific Palisades and graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1957.

Chuck met the love of his life, Beverly, in 1962 and they were married on November 16, 1963. They had four children. While living in Southern California, Chuck had a career as an Aero Space Engineer. He also taught leaded glass and was a coach for his oldest daughter’s softball team. He was a huge USC football fan and hosted many tailgate parties before the games.

The family moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1978. They bought a small restaurant named The Cheesecake Factory which they had until 1984. Chuck returned to the Aero Space industry, commuting between Tahoe and Southern California, and retired in 1994. He went on to being a tax preparer for H&R Block.

Chuck was an active member of the SLT Chapter of the Elks. There he formed many friendships that lasted the rest of his life.

He loved living in South Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed the visits of wildlife and took pride in the beautiful flowers he planted every Spring and Summer.

Chuck was a loving husband and was very proud of his family. He was a student of ancient history and also loved golfing, gardening, collecting antiques and traveling. He was known for his St. Patrick’s Day parties, wine tasting gatherings and barbecues. He loved good food, good wine and good conversation. He was known for his charm, wit, and pranks.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Beverly Maxey Johnson, his daughter Cherie (Mike) Galgiani, son Robert (Deanna) Johnson, son Kenny (Brenda) Johnson, daughter Kristine (Colby) Gunsch, and his six grandchildren, Michel, Kaleb, Jesse, Robby, Zachary and Noah. He also leaves behind his dog Macy, his two grand dogs, Tehama, and Chica who brought him great joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Johnson and Elizabeth (Betty) Campbell Johnson.

Per Chuck’s wishes there will be no service, just a small intimate gathering with family and close friends. The family plans to scatter his ashes in Lake Tahoe and at his ancestral homes in Ireland and Inveraray, Scotland.

Chuck will be deeply missed by his family and friends.