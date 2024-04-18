Obituary: Charles W. Maas

Charles W. Maas

Provided Photo

July 10, 1938 – March 18, 2024

Charles W. ‘Chuck’ Maas of Los Angeles, California, aged 85, passed away on March 18, 2024, in Placerville, California, due to an advanced infection. Chuck was married to Dorothy Maas and previously to Glenita Maas. Chuck worked in sales and marketing for most of his life, a career that took him throughout California, to Latin America, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. He was enthusiastically drawn to moonshot business ideas and saw value in unlikely places. Chuck developed strong friendships that he nurtured for life, beginning in his early years in the neighborhood of Bell, during high school at Cantwell – Sacred Heart of Mary, and at UCLA, where he was actively engaged in student life and was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Chuck was a rugged outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing and could often be found with the simplest of setups, happily sleeping under the stars. He lived life to have fun and contentedly remarked at the time of his passing, ‘Isn’t life great!’.

Chuck made friends wherever he went, happy to share his time, stories, and a pint. People didn’t forget meeting Chuck. He often moved, residing in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kentfield (California), London, Gullane (Scotland), and South Lake Tahoe, where he worked for Lake Tahoe Accommodations for 24 years until retirement in 2018. Chuck was surrounded by his children Jocelyn, Kim, Stuart, and Andrew at his passing. Chuck is also survived by his wife Dorothy, his former wife Glenita, his brother Alan, and his three grandsons, Matt, Chase, and Spencer. They ask those who wish to honor Chuck to do so by committing to making everyday fun. Chuck would have appreciated that.