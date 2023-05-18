Obituary: Cheryl Pike

Cheryl Pike

Provided Photo

– May 5, 2023

Cheryl lost her 3-year and 1-month courageous battle with breast cancer on May 5th at 12:37 pm with family by her side. Cheryl came to Lake Tahoe from North Carolina in 1983 and started working at Caesars as a cashier for the restaurants and also did jewelry sales for Brittany Jewels; which was also inside Caesars. After that she worked at Heavenly Sports; David Grace and then went on to open Gitano; Clothestime; Harve Bernard and Home Again. She was happy to be 2nd or 3rd key and never really wanted to be a manager. She was a natural at merchandising and would always be the one to do the showcases or the fashion windows. Nobody wanted that job but she loved the challenge.

Cheryl’s most recent employment was with the Tahoe Tribune for the last 7 years. She delivered with her husband James 3 nights a week and was actually happy when it became a 1 night week job. To fill the void Cheryl started at Safeway in the produce department (fresh cut) on the graveyard thanks to Bobby. She loved her Safeway job and always looked forward to working with her best friend Cassidy.

She loved her music and it was rare if a song came on and she didn’t know it – or most likely had the cassette after 20 years of her cassette clubs. Cheryl is survived by her mom Carol Westmoreland of Lake Tahoe her husband James Pike of Lake Tahoe and her sisters Lori Pope and Cindy Howell from North Carolina. There will be a memorial gathering sometime in the summer. Any donations should go to the South Lake Tahoe Cancer League. They were a big help to us in our time of need.