Obituary: Chris R. Murray

– January 10, 2022

Christopher (Chris) R. Murray, 63 of South Lake Tahoe passed away due to lengthy heart illness on Monday January 10, 2022. Chris was born in Seattle, Washington December 24, 1958. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe, Ca. 96150.

Chris was an avid skier and although he skied in multiple states always preferred the Tahoe Sierra slopes. Chris worked at IBM in San Jose for 18 years and several High Tech businesses prior to moving to South Lake Tahoe in 2014. In Tahoe he worked at several casinos prior to working the past 6 years as a night auditor at the Postmarc Hotel.

Chris was pre-deceased by his brother Michael, is survived by brothers Timothy and wife Susan, Patrick and wife Iretth, nephew Eddie Murray, close friend Ford Tracey and mother Wynne Morrill.

Chris was the light of life, filled with fun and compassion. He was an avid trivia buff and always followed Star Wars movies/events. He gave anything and everything he had to all he knew were in need, a very kind soul. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.