Obituary: Christine BeLieu

Christine BeLieu

Provided Photo

November 9, 1961 – March 13, 2022

On March 13th, 2022 our beautiful and talented Christine Marie (Woods, Corbin) BeLieu passed away peacefully with her husband and son by her side in Salt Lake City, UT. She battled a rare form of Lymphoma that she handled with strength and grace. She is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Woods, and son, Andrew Corbin.

Christine “Chris” BeLieu was born on November 9, 1961 in Mountain View, CA to William J. Woods and Bobby L. Woods. She was raised in Fremont, CA until 1976 when the family relocated to South Lake Tahoe, CA. Chris graduated from South Tahoe High School in 1979 and continued her education at UCSB and then graduated with a degree in Wildlife Management from Humboldt State University. Shortly after graduating, Chris married George Corbin and moved to Fallon, NV where they raised their two sons, Samuel and Andrew Corbin.

Chris was extremely active in her son’s school and sports lives and truly enjoyed raising her family in a small community amongst many friends. Chris then gained her teaching credential and began teaching elementary school. She was known for her hands-on approach to teaching and making every lesson an event. After a divorce from George, she moved to Dayton, NV to be closer to her sons and continue her teaching career in elementary education.

In her spare time, Chris would spend as much time as possible with her beautiful granddaughters, Allena and Nora, whom she loved as much as life itself. She also enjoyed drawing, painting, and gardening. She was a terrific artist and had quite the green thumb.

Chris met her soul mate, Chris BeLieu, and went on to marry the love of her life on February 14th, 2020. The Belieu’s resided happily in love together in Dayton until her untimely death. She is terribly missed by her family, friends, past students, and community.

She was truly a treasure and will be in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Chris’ name.