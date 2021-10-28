Obituary: Christine L. Gentry-Carter

Christine L. Gentry-Carter

Provided Photo

August 13, 1952 – October 13, 2021

TALLMADGE – Christine L. Gentry-Carter, 69, died October 13, 2021.

Born in Akron, she was a resident of Tallmadge since 1988. Christine was a 1971 graduate of Green High School, received her bachelor’s degree from The University of Akron in 1975, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She had been employed with Field Local Schools as a 3rd grade teacher, retiring in 2000. Christine was a member of the Episcopalian faith and loved to travel, history, and animals. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Bryan Carter, she is survived by her children, Erick (Courtne) and Kelly (Brian Barnes) Carter; grandchildren, Katherine, Warner, and Charlotte; sisters, Anette Gentry-Tomlinson and Heidi (Rick) Cassler; brother, Mark (Carla) Gentry; nieces, Trina Carter, Ryann Robb, Tanessa Ellis, and Melissa Gentry; nephews, Matthew Gentry, Shane Robb, and Cameron Cassler.

Pastor Mike Shaub will conduct service 11 AM Friday at Redmon Funeral Home 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH. Friends may call 5:30 to 8:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)