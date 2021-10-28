Obituary: Christine L. Gentry-Carter
August 13, 1952 – October 13, 2021
TALLMADGE – Christine L. Gentry-Carter, 69, died October 13, 2021.
Born in Akron, she was a resident of Tallmadge since 1988. Christine was a 1971 graduate of Green High School, received her bachelor’s degree from The University of Akron in 1975, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She had been employed with Field Local Schools as a 3rd grade teacher, retiring in 2000. Christine was a member of the Episcopalian faith and loved to travel, history, and animals. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Bryan Carter, she is survived by her children, Erick (Courtne) and Kelly (Brian Barnes) Carter; grandchildren, Katherine, Warner, and Charlotte; sisters, Anette Gentry-Tomlinson and Heidi (Rick) Cassler; brother, Mark (Carla) Gentry; nieces, Trina Carter, Ryann Robb, Tanessa Ellis, and Melissa Gentry; nephews, Matthew Gentry, Shane Robb, and Cameron Cassler.
Pastor Mike Shaub will conduct service 11 AM Friday at Redmon Funeral Home 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH. Friends may call 5:30 to 8:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User