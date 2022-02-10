Obituary: Christopher Andrew William Little

Christopher Andrew William Little

December 21, 1992 – January 25, 2022

Christopher Andrew William Little, 29, of South Lake Tahoe, born December 21, 1992, died January 25, 2022. He is the son of Duane and Tamara Wallace of South Lake Tahoe and Kevin Little of Tulare. He attended local schools and graduated from STHS in 2011. He was a member of the wrestling team and took the NIAA championship in 2007. Chris was an avid skier, snowboarder, rock climber, surfer and fisherman. He was an electrician and had a dog grooming business called Pup Culture. He accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 8 and was baptized by his grandfather Rev. Paul Wallace in Lake Tahoe.

Chris is survived by his three children: Irie, Leila and Andrew and their mother Stephanie Price of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his parents: Duane and Tamara Wallace of South Lake Tahoe, his father Kevin Little of Tulare, his sister Allyssa Little of South Lake Tahoe, his three brothers Ryan Wallace, Riley Wallace of South Lake Tahoe, and Miles Wallace (Jenni) of Riverside. Christopher also left behind his grandparents Joe and Patty Medina of Hanford, his uncle Joseph Grassel of Exeter, aunt Desiree Medina, Palmdale, uncle Keith Little of Visalia, aunt Shelly Waterbury-Little of Visalia, uncle Danny Henson, aunt Sheri Henson both of South Lake Tahoe and many beloved cousins from near and far. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Barney and Ava Little, Paul and Vonna Wallace, and Andy Grassel.

Christopher was a true light in this world and will be desperately missed by us all.

A celebration of life will be held at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd, February 16, 11am. There will be a reception immediately following the Celebration of Life at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, 2500 Emerald Bay Road. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe.