Obituary: Christopher Roy Ziegler

Christopher Roy Ziegler

May 10, 1968 – February 20, 2022

On February 20, 2022, at the young age of 53, Chris made his journey from this lifetime. Your wings were ready, our hearts were not.

In 1987, after graduating high school from McClintock High, in Tempe Arizona, Chris ventured to South Lake Tahoe, California. At first sight, he loved the lake and everything it had to offer, knowing he would call it home from then on. He worked a few different jobs as he figured out life in Tahoe. He met the “love of his life” Stacie, in 1994 and married her a few years later, they shared 23 years together and raised their family of two beautiful daughters, whom he cherished.

Chris was a passionate fisherman. He earned a 100-ton Captain’s licensed and eventually owned his own charter fishing company called “First Strike Sportfishing”. Chris shared his joy for fishing with everyone and taught many people, including kids, to fish. To his family and friends’ children he was known as Uncle Fish, and he loved his title.

Chris also had a passion for the cannabis plant and made his switch from the fishing industry to the cannabis industry with some tile work in between. He had a vision for this medicinal plant and became a local leader for cannabis. He flourished with ideas, never gave up hope, and dreamed big, he was a man ahead of the times.

Chris was very adventurous and spent most of his time appreciating the mountains and waters around. He enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, windsurfing, paddle boarding, mountain biking, fishing, camping, hiking and boating. He loved spending time with his girls especially in the great outdoors, teaching them new skills and just plain having fun.

He leaves behind his Daughters Briyona and Cora and their Mother Stacie, his Mother Linda and Stepfather Jeff, Father Darrell and Mary, Niece Sundara, Stepbrother Jamie and his family, Stepsister Daryl and her family, Stepsister Tamara, Uncle Rodney and cousins Brad, Regan and Ryan and their families, Aunt Jan, Aunt Sue, Uncle Jack and Aunt Ann and cousins Ben and Ross and their families, cousins Lori and Angie and their families. And of course many near and dear friend of whom were always considered family. Chris is preceded in death by his Brother Bryon, Aunt Cathy, Grandparents Keneth Ziegler, Maxine Ziegler, and Cecil and Letha Wilson.

With so much love and laughter to share with his big heart and kind loving ways, Chris will be deeply missed. Celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2022, venue to be determined.

A bank account has been set up for his daughters’ future aspirations. The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy and support in lieu of flowers and can be made through the Venmo account: @Stacie-Ziegler-3