Obituary: Christopher Thorne

Christopher Thorne

Provided Photo

January 22, 1950 – April 17, 2025

Chris Thorne, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife of 51 years, Kathy, daughter Alicia Darrow, and son Turner Thorne, on April 17, 2025 at his home in Driggs, Idaho.

He was born on January 22, 1950 in San Jose, California to Joyce and Walter Thorne. They moved to Lake Tahoe in 1954 where Chris grew up with his brother, David Thorne and sister, Laurie Mason. He was an avid skier from age 6, a member of the U.S. Far West Downhill Ski Team while attending South Tahoe High School, and worked as a professional ski patrolman at Heavenly Ski Resort after graduation in 1968. Recognizing his natural ability, unique style, speed and grace, his fellow ski patrolmen entered him in a National Freestyle Skiing Championship event that was held at Heavenly in 1973. He captivated the crowds and the interest of sponsors and that experience launched his career in the growing new sport of freestyle skiing. He consistently finished in the top three in mogul events and in 1975 he won the World Freestyle Mogul Championship at Snowbird, Utah.

He retired from competition in 1978 and created and operated the Western Professional Freestyle Tour for two years. In 2011, he was inducted into the Freestyle Skiing Hall of Fame as a “Pioneer of Freestyle Skiing”. Chris remained in the ski industry, in retail management, at the Outdoorsman and Heavenly Ski Resort’s Heavenly Sports stores in South Lake Tahoe for the remainder of his career.

Retiring in 2013, he and Kathy moved to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where they worked and lived for five years, until settling in Driggs, Idaho, the backyard to Grand Targhee Ski Resort and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. He was a volunteer Mountain Ski Host at both resorts. Chris had an insatiable passion for skiing and lived his dream retirement years skiing 100+ days in the winters and riding his mountain bike almost every day in the summers. He also loved hiking, camping, kayaking and gardening.

He was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) in June 2024. This hideous disease slowly left him unable to move any muscles in his body, however, with his mind crystal clear and sharp, he gracefully accepted every loss with determination, resilience and humor.

Chris was a quiet, humble man who intensely loved his family and friends. His gentle spirit, huge heart, strong will and kindness touched the lives of everyone he met. A private family memorial service was held on June 28, 2025 and his ashes were spread in the beautiful Teton Mountains.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen Thorne, daughter and son in law, Alicia and Justin Darrow, son, Turner Thorne and fiancee, Sara Meotti, grandsons, Wesley and Camden Darrow, brother and sister in law, David and Sherrie Thorne, sister Laurie Mason and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace, we love you and miss you. Fly like the eagles in your beloved mountains.