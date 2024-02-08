Obituary: Craig Michael Kubal
December 29, 1963 – January 21, 2024
Craig Kubal, 60, of S. Lake Tahoe, Ca, died at Sutter Roseville Hosptial of head trauma following a falling accident. He was born in Mt. View, Ca. However, he lived in S. Lake Tahoe for the past three decades where he worked managing the Timber Cove Marina. He also had taught children skiing, driven a UPS truck, managed a motel and worked construction projects.
A gentle, intelligent man with a big sense of humor, he had loyal friends. His devoted partner of three years, Kristin Folz writes, “I’ve never met a more generous, kind, fun-loving smart ass. He was good at everything: golf, skiing, bowling. He could fix cars, boats and houses.”
He is survived by mother Deloris Kubal, sisters Denise Roberts and Jacqueline Kubal, brother Terry Kubal and former partners Kathleen Clarke and Roxanne Mahroom.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.