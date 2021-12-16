Obituary: Cynthia Pearson

Cynthia Pearson

Provided Photo

April 19, 1960 – October 26, 2021

On Tuesday October 26, 2021 Cynthia Ann Pearson (LaBossiere) passed away in South Lake Tahoe, at the age of 61.

Cindy was born on April 19th in Santa Monica CA. to Ronald LaBossiere and LaReine Bournique.

In 1970 the family moved to South Lake Tahoe where Cindy spent the last 51 years. She attended school in Tahoe as well as finding meaningful jobs over the years, the Country Lore was her favorite job, as well as spending 14 years working for Barton Memorial Hospital.

Cindy was very talented, she loved making hand made cards, she enjoyed them so much that she had a hard time giving them away, she also enjoyed making fabric flower arrangements, loved music and enjoyed going to concerts to see her favorite artists like Stevie Nicks, Journey, Loverboy and Rascal Flats. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids and family.

Cindy was a sweet, loving, and caring person who will forever be missed by all who knew her.

Cindy is survived by her son Patrick Pearson (Tracy), grandchildren, Kobie, Koral, Sage and great-granddaughter Wynn. Brother Robert LaBossiere, sister Jenee Nanzig (Paul) niece Shelby and nephew Michael and her kitty Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents Ronald LaBossiere (Betty) and LaReine Bournique (Richard) and Grandparents.

Cindy will have her final resting place at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe.