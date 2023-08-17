Obituary: Dale Klein

Dale Klein

Provided Photo

July 20, 1929 – January 30, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our step-father, Dale C. Klein. Dale was born July 20, 1929 in Mobridge, South Dakota. He was the youngest of 9 children born to Fred and Christina Klein. Dale passed peacefully of natural causes on January 30, 2023, at the age of 93. As he wished, he was in the home they loved and shared for 35 years, surrounded by family.

Dale and our mother, Barbara L. Klein, lived together in northern Nevada for over 40 years, first in Carson City and later in their beloved home in Zephyr Cove, NV. They were devoted to each other for almost 50 years. Dale served in the US Air Force from 1947 to 1951 as an MP and then as a Mechanic for the P51 Mustang aircraft. Although Dale enjoyed many jobs throughout his life, including key grip for the film industry, carpenter, real estate agent, milkman, he will be most remembered by the staff and countless guests at Harvey’s Hotel and Casino, where he drove a limousine for almost 25 years.

Dale was survived by our mother, Barbara, until she passed away on June 23, 2023. They are both survived by their children, Stephen Johnson (Eva), Cynthia Boyd (Tom), Gary Johnson (Corinne), Warren Klein (Chun), David Klein and Alan Klein. They also had several grandchildren, Stephen Helms (Brooke), Emily Snow (Jacob), Alexandra Boyd and Christopher Boyd, Rory MacLeod (dec) and Zena Klein (dec). They were blessed with two great-grandchildren, Maddix Helms and Sienna Helms. Barbara is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sue Wilson. As per their wishes, there will be no memorial or funeral.