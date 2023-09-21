Obituary: Dalton Moultrie

Dalton Moultrie

Provided Photo

November 6, 1939 – June 20, 2023

In Loving Memory of Dalton Moultrie: A Life Lived in Full Color

In the tapestry of life, there are those who stand out as vibrant threads, weaving a narrative that captivates hearts and leaves an indelible mark. Dalton Moultrie, a beloved father, a cherished husband, and a dedicated educator, was one such thread – a master storyteller who breathed life into every tale he shared.

As we remember Dalton’s extraordinary journey, we are reminded of his unique gift for storytelling. For 30 years, he graced the classrooms of South Lake Tahoe as an elementary school teacher, imparting not only lessons from textbooks but also the wisdom of his own experiences. Dalton’s stories were more than just entertainment; they were windows into a life well-lived. Through his stories, he taught us all about resilience, empathy, and the value of embracing knowledge.

As the school bells gave way to the sweet notes of summer, Dalton donned a new hat – that of a bartender extraordinaire. Behind the bar, he wasn’t just a mixologist; he was a storyteller, a confidant, and a friend to all who sidled up for a refreshing sip and a hearty laugh. His jokes were as well-crafted as his cocktails, leaving patrons not only with a warm buzz but also with cheeks aching from smiling.

Beyond the classroom and raised glasses, Dalton was a beacon of warmth and laughter. His love for his wife and four children was evident in every smile he shared. His presence lit up rooms, and his laughter was a melody that resonated long after he had left.

Dalton’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched. His students carry his stories with them, inspired by the tales that instilled in them a love for learning and a curiosity about the world. His friends and family cherish the memories of his eternal optimism and laughter.

Though his chapter on Earth has closed, the stories he shared and the wisdom he imparted continue to echo through time. Let us honor his memory by keeping the flame of storytelling alive – by sharing our own tales of adventure, adversity, and triumph.

In the immortal words of the man himself, “Life is no dress rehearsal”. Rest in peace, dear Dalton, knowing that your stories will forever be etched in the hearts of your students, your family, and all those fortunate enough to have been touched by your presence. Your tales will continue to inspire and your spirit will live on in the lives you’ve enriched.

Dalton passed away suddenly and peacefully. He is survived by his wife Debby Jean, and his four children from his first marriage, Angelique and her husband Steve Charpentier, Monique and her partner Glenn Klupsak, Christopher, and Nicolette and her husband Matthew Haverty. He was our beloved “Poppie” to two grandchildren, Chelsea and her husband Corey Vermillion, and Cory Calder and his wife Morgan, and three great grandchildren, Calvin, Harlow, and Wyla.