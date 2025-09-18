Obituary: Daniel Hutcheson
August 27, 1953 – August 22, 2025
Daniel Wayne “Duck Tape” or “Duckie” Hutcheson, 71, of South Lake Tahoe, died of natural causes five days before his 72nd birthday.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Hutcheson) Clukey and her husband, Dale Clukey, plus many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at Emerald Bay Bar and Grill, 21 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless at their website, tahoehomeless.org.
