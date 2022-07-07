Obituary: Daniel Yori

Daniel Yori

Provided Photo

September 11, 1950 – June 12, 2022

Daniel C. Yori surrounded himself with creativity and endless beauty. This showed in his relationships with his family, friends and business. Dan’s grandfather Mark L Yori came to this country from Switzerland with his family at the age of 5. The Yori family settled in Reno in 1880. Dan’s Grandfather established the Yori Land & Livestock Company. The legacy of this company, for both the city of Reno and the family, paved the way for generations of the Yori family to establish their own successful businesses.

Dan grew up in Reno. He attended Reno and Sparks High Schools, graduating in 1969. Afterwards he moved to Brockway, California, a small community on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Dan channeled his imaginative gifts into working with nature. He created High Sierra Gardens, a successful nursery and landscaping business. Over the next 50 years, Dan designed and installed hundreds of landscaping plans for homes and businesses spanning the Lake Tahoe area. Dan would spend many hours with homeowners to make sure their vision came to life. Time after time Dan would take the lay of the land, the blank canvas, and build form and shape. He would use textures and colors to design places of beauty, rest, and peace for the home.

His designs incorporated the basic elements he saw as important to all life, and to his personal life as well: a marriage to Karen; his three children Arielle, Michael, and Christopher; his grandson Enzo and a settled permanent home. Through these main elements of design, and the desires of home and family, he added the unique touches that make a landscape and a life special. He loved music and playing guitar in a band with family and friends. His biggest passion was gardening, experimenting in his own home garden with light and color, creating beautiful landscapes. He loved celebrating with friends and family – any excuse to cook for them. He truly enjoy entertaining.

Dan had the unique ability to see what the heart desires and to create it. He was a visionary leader and a pillar of the community. He will be greatly missed by his wife and children, grandson, brother and sisters, employees and the entire Lake Tahoe community and all who had the great privilege of knowing such a special soul.