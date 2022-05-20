Obituary: Darlene Ann Stockley

Darlene Ann Stockley

December 20, 1942 – January 9, 2022

Darlene Stockley passed away on January 9, 2022 with Ken, her husband of fifty-nine years, and her sons at her side after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Darlene was born in 1942 in Willow Glen, California, to parents Ed and Bernice McGlynn. She grew up with her two sisters, Dee and Sharon, in Willow Glen and lived there until she and Ken moved to Lake Tahoe in 1970 to raise their family. Dee and Sharon followed them to Tahoe shortly thereafter and raised their families in Lake Tahoe as well. Darlene and Ken raised their two sons, Todd and Jeff, in Lake Tahoe and lived in the same house in Christmas Valley since 1978.

For thirty years, Darlene and Ken shared the beauty of Lake Tahoe, their backyard, and Darlene’s hospitality, warmth, and humor, with scores of family and friends at their annual Stockley Family Reunion every August.

Besides raising her family, Darlene was a successful local banker rising through the ranks from teller to Vice President managing two bank branches. During her working years, Darlene was an active member of Soroptimists and hired and mentored many other working moms.

After retirement, Darlene and Ken made bimonthly road trips to Redondo Beach to spend cherished time with their granddaughter, Juliette. Darlene and Juliette would go to nature parks, the beach, the aquarium, and had all sorts of fun activities. Despite living hundreds of miles away, Darlene made sure that Juliette knew she loved and cared about her and created an important bond between the two.

Darlene was an amazing cook and enthusiastically shared her gifts with friends and family. She enjoyed meeting friends and discussing all the local news and gossip with her “Pine Needles” knitting group.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Ken, sons, Todd and Jeff, and granddaughter, Juliette. Darlene was modest and never comfortable with the compliments to which she was entitled. She was the hub of her family and will be missed greatly by all those who loved and knew her.

A private memorial will be held in August 2022.