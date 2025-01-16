Obituary: Dave Polan

Dave Polan

Provided Photo

June 11, 1951 – January 2, 2025

David “Dave” Polan, born on June 11, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Dave’s journey took him from the plains of Sterling, Illinois to the majestic mountains of South Lake Tahoe, CA where he settled in 1976 and made his home. For 36 years, Dave worked at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, starting in the Slots department and later thriving in Casino Marketing. Known for his charisma, warmth, and dedication, he retired in 2013, leaving behind countless friends and colleagues who admired him deeply.

An avid mountain biker, Dave spent his summers exploring thousands of miles of trails around the Tahoe Basin and beyond. His connection to nature was profound, as he found solace among the plants, trees, and stunning landscapes he so adored. A relentless reader, Dave was always ready to discuss books, ideas, and his latest literary discoveries.

Above all, Dave cherished his role as a father. His children were the light of his life, and his devotion to them was unmatched. Being a father was his greatest joy, closely followed by the freedom and exhilaration he found on his bike.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Anne; his daughter, Dylan; his son, Austin; and his sisters, Sue and Mindy. He was predeceased by his mother, Jeannette, whose love and guidance shaped his early years.

A celebration of Dave’s extraordinary life will be held in June, in the beautiful surroundings he loved so much. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to organizations supporting environmental conservation or literacy in his honor.

Dave’s kind heart, adventurous spirit, and unyielding passion for life will be deeply missed but forever cherished by those who knew and loved him.