Obituary: David Blevins Anderson

David Blevins Anderson

Provided Photo

March 23, 1954 – April 8, 2023

David (Dave) Blevens Anderson, 69-years-old, from Zephyr Cove, NV, passed away at his second residence in Palm Desert, California, on April 8, 2023, of heart complications.

Dave was born March 23, 1954 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was the second child and only son to Jean Blevens Pearson (Anderson) and Doyle Ray Anderson of Tennessee. He was married to the love of his life, Cho Lynn (Cho Cho) Hunton from Zephyr Cove, NV. for 43 years.

Dave graduated from Masuk High School, Tennessee in 1972. He received his B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech 1976, and his master’s degree from University Nevada-Reno. He was president of his fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, and Who’s Who of American Universities and Colleges.

Retired in 2006, Dave began his career in engineering sales for Goodyear and Rexnord – Oakland, when he met his beloved wife, Cho Cho. He worked in real estate until he went into partnership with his wife as owner and officiant of the Wedding Chapel and Caesars, which he continued to operate until his retirement.

Dave’s passions were music and playing his guitar, bicycling, skiing, snowmobiling and golf. He was an avid hockey fan who played both hockey and football in his younger years. He loved fine dining and was a member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs Food and Wine Gastronomy Society. Dave loved to take trips and travel alongside his wife. He enjoyed camping, quading, car racing and 4-wheeling.

Survived by his wife Cho Cho Hunton, stepson Wayne Hunton, stepdaughter Cindy Reardon, granddaughters Hayley Hunton and Taylor Reardon, Grandsons Donovon Hunton and Dylan Hunton, sister Carol Ragosa, cousin Jim Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at the Tahoe Community Church in Stateline, NV. on May 6, 2023 at 12:00pm. A reception will follow at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Dave was a gentleman, a quiet and kind soul, and a generous spirit who was always willing to help. He was a clever, funny gentle giant who was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. He will be remembered with love and admiration by his family and all those he touched.