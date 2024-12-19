Obituary: David “Jake” Burns

David "Jake" Burns

Provided Photo

December 26, 1948 – December 11, 2024

David “Jake” Burns, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2024 in Oceanside, California surrounded by his wife Barbara and four children. Jake was born December 26th,1948 on the island of Guam. As the oldest of seven siblings in a Marine Corps family, he moved to Virginia, Ohio, and San Diego before settling in Orange, California. He graduated from Villa Park High School and went on to college at UC Riverside and later Loyola Law School. Jake married Barbara in 1976. After years of working and starting a family in southern California, Jake and family realized their dream of living in the mountains by moving to South Lake Tahoe. There he worked for El Dorado County as a child support attorney for 23 years while coaching countless youth sports teams including soccer, football, basketball, and skiing. He loved sports and watching his kids compete. In recent years, Jake could be found doing what he loved on the pickleball court and traveling the world with family.

Jake’s generosity was a hallmark of his personality and he never hesitated to give his time, skills, and money. He was always in for a late night airport run or clearing the snow from a neighbor’s driveway. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, coach, attorney, and friend to all who met him. He will be deeply missed, but the joy that he brought to those around him will continue through everyone whose lives he touched, especially his family. His legacy lives on through his 4 children, Kimberly [Quetzal], Brian [Jenna], Rebecca “Becky” [Sheila], and Michael [Talie], and 7 grandchildren, Julianna, Desmond, Nathaniel, Matthew, Castiel, Allegra, and Jackson.

A service will take place at noon on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in El Dorado Hills. Reception to follow at Granite City Event Center in Folsom. All are welcome.