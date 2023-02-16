Obituary: David McIntosh
July 10, 1974 – January 28, 2023
David McIntosh was born in Tampa, FL and lived most of his life in South Lake Tahoe, CA. He loved its wildlife and beauty. He enjoyed his coworkers and customers at Grocery Outlet and Smart and Final. With the help of ADVANCE at Lake Tahoe Community College, at 46 He earned his High School Diploma, an accomplishment of which he was most proud. David was kind and generous, giving whatever he had to someone in need. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
