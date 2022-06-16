Obituary: David W. Slater

David W. Slater

Provided Photo

January 25, 1965 – May 29, 2022

David “Dave” Slater passed away on May 29, 2022 at the age of 57.

David was born on January 25, 1965, to Richard and Linda Slater, in Kingman, Arizona. David was the youngest of three, with older brothers Richard and Tim. They spent their childhood in Kingman and Phoenix, Arizona. In 1978, Linda and her three boys moved up to South Lake Tahoe. David attended local schools and later on got his GED in Douglas County, Nev. David worked in room service at all four casinos and also on the Tahoe Queen for a number of years before working at Lew Mar Nels at The Station House Inn, where he then worked for 23 years.

In 1988 he married his wife Lisa, and they began growing and raising their family in South Lake Tahoe. They went on to have two boys and twin girls and were heavily involved in various sports within the kids’ lives. David enjoyed spending his afternoons and weekends attending baseball games, softball games, wrestling matches, and coaching Pop Warner football and high school football for his sons. David also never missed a game his daughters cheered at. David’s greatest joys in life were his family, playing golf, Star Wars, and spoiling his grandchildren.

David is survived by his mother, Linda Lechien; his brothers, Richard Slater and Tim (Linda) Slater; his sons, David “DJ” Slater, Jr. and Tyler Slater; his daughters, Abigael (Christian) Bishop, and Alyssa Slater; and his grandchildren, Lincoln Bishop and Reese Bishop.

David is predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Lisa Slater; his mother-in-law, Susan Macalister; his father, Richard Slater; his step-father, Robert Lechien, and several aunts, and grandparents.

David was a very loving and devoted son, dad, and grandpa. He was selfless and proud and gave/did anything and everything his children and grandchildren needed. He will be deeply missed. We are at peace knowing he isn’t suffering or in pain anymore, and is reunited with the love of his life, Lisa.

A memorial and celebration of David’s life will be held at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd, South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. Those who knew and loved David are welcome to attend.