Obituary: David Walker

David Walker

Provided Photo

January 5, 1957 – June 1, 2025

In Loving Memory of David T. Walker

January 5, 1957 – June 1, 2025

Everyone knows Dave Walker. His name brings a smile, a memory, and a sense of warmth that stays with you. Dave was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back—kind, humble, and endlessly selfless. He touched the lives of so many with his quiet strength, generosity, and genuine spirit.

Dave was born on January 5, 1957, in Palo Alto, California. He served proudly in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, where he met the love of his life, Jo. After returning home, he began his career in carpentry and, over the years, worked his way up to become the Building Official for the City of South Lake Tahoe. He was respected for his craftsmanship, integrity, and dedication to his work.

He brought the same energy and passion to his community as he did to the mountains. Dave was a ski instructor and served as the Buddy Werner Race Director and coach, sharing his love of skiing with countless young athletes. Whether yodeling down the slopes, powering up mountain bike trails, or crafting beautiful wood bowls in his workshop, Dave lived with joy, purpose, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple, meaningful moments.

Dave’s faith in God was his rock, and it sustained him through every challenge and triumph. His unwavering love of God was evident in every part of his life. With his strong faith, we find comfort knowing that Dave is now with his Lord and Savior, resting in eternal peace.

Dave passed away on June 1st at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with an aggressive lymphoma brain tumor. Life without him feels unimaginable, but the love he gave continues to surround us.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Jo; his son, Matt (Talia); his daughter, Louise (Alex); his grandchildren; his brother, Don; his sisters, Patty and Kathy; and many other cherished family members and friends who were blessed to know him.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on June 28, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Mountainhouse Church (formally LTCF).

We will carry his spirit with us always. Dave, your light continues to shine in all of us. You are deeply missed and forever loved