Obituary: Debbie Damazio
June 25, 1952 – January 13, 2022
Attended South Lake Tahoe High School and was Homecoming Princess. Survived by her Mother Patricia Murphy, brother Michael Damazio, daughter Krysta Hilardis and son Richard Menard and grandchildren. Service held Saturday February 26th, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, South Lake Tahoe. You are in our hearts forever Deb
