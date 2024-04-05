Obituary: Deborah McMahon-Mallatt

Provided photo

Deborah McMahon-Mallatt

07/22/1950-02/28/2024

South Lake Tahoe lost a dynamic wife, trusted friend, and outdoorswoman on February 28, 2024. At 73 years old, Deborah passed due to cancer, surrounded by her family and friends, who deeply miss her.

Deborah was born in Buffalo, New York on July 22, 1950 to James and June McMahon. She graduated high school in Buffalo and traveled across the U.S. and Canada several times with friends and family. In 1969 she settled into Lake Tahoe that matched her regard for the backcountry Sierra.

Deborah worked for several local doctors while supporting Mark as he built their beautiful custom home and pursued his career as a union carpenter in the Tahoe-Reno region. She was well known as a proficient horsewoman and dog handler.

Shortly after the fatal Terry Neumann avalanche at Heavenly Ski Area in 1973, Deborah became a founding member of California’s first search dog unit – Wilderness Finders, Inc. –also known as WOOF. She traveled around the country responding to SAR callouts from Alaska to Mexico that included lost or injured people in the Sierra Nevada and Rockies, earthquakes and other disasters, missing children, and outdoor recreationists.

Notably, Deborah and her dog Georgia worked the Alpine Meadows Avalanche documented in the award-winning film: “Buried.” After days of incessant snowfall, on the afternoon of March 31, 1982, a massive wall of snow had come crashing down on the base area of Alpine Meadows ski resort north of Lake Tahoe. The WOOF SAR dog unit detected Anna Conrad, who survived five days buried in the debris. In 1989, she also worked the Loma Prieta Earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Deborah is survived by her sister April McMahon, her two brothers Mike and Rob, her loving husband Mark, and her horse Archie. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring.