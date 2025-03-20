Obituary: Debra (Debbie) Lynn Perona-Maus

Debra (Debbie) Lynn Perona-Maus

August 20, 1952 – March 4, 2025

A TAHOE LOVE STORY

Debra “Debbie” Lynn Perona Maus left this world on March 4, 2025, surrounded by the love of her devoted husband, Victor, at their cherished home in South Lake Tahoe. Debbie’s journey was one of love, faith, and connection—a life beautifully intertwined with the people and places she held dear.

Debbie and Victor’s love story began in 1966, when they met as teenagers in their Tahoe neighborhood during junior high. Though life took them on separate paths for a time, fate brought them back together 41 years ago, rekindling a bond that would last a lifetime. Their love was a testament to the power of second chances and the enduring strength of true partnership and love.

Debbie was a woman of warmth, authenticity, and grace. She had a deep love for God, her family, and her many friends. Her heart was always open, whether she was spending time outdoors, caring for her beloved dogs, or enjoying the sun and serenity of her equally cherished home in Los Barriles, Mexico. Debbie’s kindness and joyful spirit touched countless lives, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie’s brother, Gary Perona, and his wife, Patty, along with her niece, Renee, and nephew, Marshall, and their families, live in the Reno area and frequently visit Tahoe. On Victor’s side, his brother, sisters, niece, nephews, and their families, who split their time between Tahoe and the Sacramento area, also hold Debbie close in their hearts.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Debbie’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 25, 2025, at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, located at 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Debbie’s legacy of love, faith, and joy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten!