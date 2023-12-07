Obituary: Debra K. Cragg

Debra K. Cragg

Provided Photo

December 27, 1952 – November 10, 2023

Debra Kathryn Cragg, best known as Debbi, passed away peacefully at her home on November 10, 2023, at the age of 70 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She was born on December 27, 1952, in North Dakota. Debbi was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend.

Debbi had the kindest heart and the brightest smile. She was spiritual, honest, thoughtful, and acted with purpose. She was loyal, quick witted, and had a smart sense of humor. She was selfless, compassionate and empathetic and would help anyone, friend or stranger.

Debbi loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and friends. She enjoyed riding her bike to the lake in the summers, the colorful fall leaves, and the holidays. She really loved sunflowers and was happy working in her garden nurturing her wildflowers. She was creative and had a talent for drawing. She sang in her highschool choir, loved live music, dancing, camping, and she baked the best apple pies. She found joy in simple things, time with friends and family, reading, listening to music, and being outdoors, appreciating the beauty of nature.

Debbi dedicated 27 years of her career as a phlebotomist at Barton Hospital. She was humble, and respected by her peers for her kindness and ability to provide comfort to her patients.

Debbi’s family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her loving daughters, Heidi Young and Holly Cragg, son-in-laws, Rei Young and IV Jones, as well as her cherished grandchildren: Dylan, Aiden, Cru, Tyler, and Zachary. She leaves behind beautiful memories and a legacy of love and fun.

A Celebration of Life for Debbi will be announced in Spring 2024. We hope you all will be able to join to honor her memory and celebrate her life.

In honor of our mom, we ask that you be kind, and plant some sunflowers. May she rest in peace and comfort with her angels.