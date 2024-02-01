Obituary: Denise Wilson

Denise Wilson

December 5, 1952 – November 18, 2023

Denise courageously ended her 17 year battle with Cancer on November 18, 2023. Denise was born and raised in San Jose, CA where she met her husband Mark. They were married in 1975 and relocated to Tahoe in 1979 where they went on to raise their boys Jeff and Jeremy.

Denise not only cut hair out of her home, but worked as an aide at Tahoe Valley Elementary for almost 30 years. She and Mark were members of the Hi-Lows Jeep Club and you could find them on the Rubicon Trail on most summer weekends. They were also found supporting the boys in various activities.

Whether you were a student at Tahoe Valley, friends with her boys, got your haircut by her, or part of the jeep club, Denise probably made some sort of impact on your life. For many, she was a second mom and her door was always open for the boys friends. She had a contagious amount of energy, faced everything with the utmost tenacity, and you could always trust that she would speak from her heart. You always knew when Denise was present and she will be missed.

She was predeceased by her husband Mark and Sons Jeff and Jeremy. She is survived by her father Sam Sr., brothers Sam Jr. and Joe, Daughter in law Holly, and grandchildren Dylan and Aidan.

Services will be held sometime in the Spring of 2024.