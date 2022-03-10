Obituary: Dennis Michael Purvance

Dennis Michael Purvance

Provided Photo

May 18, 2002 – February 28, 2022

Dennis Michael Purvance was born Denis Hauks in Latvia on May 18, 2002. After spending his early years of life in an orphanage, he was adopted and loved by his family until his passing on February 28, 2022. Dennis charmed everyone who had the pleasure of being in his presence with his endearing smile and infectious laughter. He was always bothered by being the shortest of the group, but what he lacked in stature, he made up for in personality. He loved being the center of attention – always a showman. As a boy he loved make believe and dressing up. He was never too old to play dress up with his little sister. He had a love for Ford mustangs and dreamed of owning his own. Although he never received his driver’s license, he loved to drive! God gifted Dennis with an amazing ability to communicate, not only through his smile but through his beautiful artwork and the three languages he spoke fluently, Latvian, Russian, and English. Dennis was witty and full of life, always testing the limits of his abilities while rarely considering the risks. He was a natural athlete excelling in every American sport he tried, while teaching his brothers Latvian Floorball. He has left a deep void in the hearts of his family and friends who will miss him always.

John 14:18 “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” Dennis is survived by his parents, Dr. Clint and Shawna Purvance; his siblings, Thomas, Savannah, Luke, and Sophia Purvance; his grandparents, David and Johanna Purvance, and Rick and Vel Buford; his great-grandmother, “Mamo”; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by many in his Latvian family.

Dennis’ family is planning a private family celebration of life, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dennis’ name to one of the following organizations that bring encouragement, teach life skills, and surround youth with loving mentors both locally and abroad: Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe (bgclt.org), New Horizons for Children (nhfc.org), and The Harbor (theharborspb.org).

Psalm 4:8 “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety.”