Obituary: Dennis Nelson

Dennis Nelson

Provided Photo

May 2, 1939 – December 12, 2023

Dennis was was born in Trinidad, Colorado, to Helen and Pat Nelson. Dennis was one of four: Price was the oldest, then Dennis, and younger sisters, Linda Carter and Nicki Nelson. He was quite an athlete and played in most sports, as well as in the school band.

Dennis was a member of Trinidad High School’s 1956 State Champion football team. Dennis’ grandmother kept a scrapbook of his news clippings from the sport pages. Dennis received a number of athletic scholarships paving his way through college. As a freshman he attended Western State College, in Gunnison, Colo., on a basketball scholarship. In his sophomore year a football scholarship took Dennis to Pueblo, Jr. College, where he was also class president. His last two years were spent at the University of Colorado, Denver, where he played baseball rounding out three colleges on scholarships in three different sports. Maybe a record!

Dennis married Sharon while still at U of C and they had three children: Robin Molzan, Lynne Green and Steve Nelson. After college Dennis managed a Firestone Store before going into insurance sales and later getting his CLU designation from American College. After their marriage ended, Dennis married Julie Ahern in 1969.

Dennis worked for Pilot Life of North Carolina in Denver, Colo. Advancing to management with Pilot Life Insurance, he and Julie moved to North Carolina where Dennis managed Pilot’s Winston-Salem Insurance Office from 1972 to 1987. While in North Carolina he also ran a Beach Music Club, The Guard, and put on several large concerts. In 1985 The Guard was voted the #1 Nightclub in the Southeast by the Beach Music Association. His interest in entertainment was strong, driving Dennis to retire from insurance and move back West before turning 50.

The Nelsons chose Lake Tahoe where they bought a home with a 5-year plan to move to Nevada side. Their move was accelerated when Dennis learned that a large space was available in Round Hill Shopping Center where Safeway is now located. This space eventually became Turtles Nightclub and oh, what a club: Three bars, three dance floors, a game room, a renowned DJ, live bands and other live entertainment.

In 1989, Turtles received the Nevada Governors’ Tourism Award and was featured on the covers of Nightclub and Bar & Performance magazines. Turtles at Round Hill Shopping Center was short-lived but led to an even greater opportunity. The Embassy Suites Hotel was due to open in California (next to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe) in early December, 1991. The hotel was scouting for a company to run their food and beverage concessions. Dennis recognized the opportunity and contacted Zackary’s Restaurant.

Together they formed a new company named Turzak, Inc., for which Dennis became president and CEO. Turzak secured the lease for all food and beverage service for the new 400 suite hotel. Turzak’s outlets included: Turtles Nightclub, Zackary’s Restaurant, Pasquale’s Pizza, Julie’s Gift Shop and Deli, Embassy Suites Wedding Services, meeting rooms, banquets, room service, mini bars and off premise catering. At one time it had over 120 employees.

The company won Embassy Suites’ “Food and Beverage Operator of the Year” award in 1993. The owners of the Embassy Suites purchased Turzak’s lease in 2001 and Dennis retired to Zephyr Heights, Nevada.

In 1997, Dennis was diagnosed with the very rare Primary Lateral Sclerosis at the Mayo Clinic. It is related to ALS and MS, but it is not life threatening. There is no known cause or cure. It primarily affects the leg and tongue muscles. With the use of mobility scooters and canes, Dennis was quite able to navigate the whole house, keeping up with stock and mutual fund investing, coin collecting, casino and sportsbook gaming. A much quieter life, but one he enjoyed and from which he benefited.

If you wish to make a donation in Dennis Nelson’s name, he was generous with veterans’ organizations and nonprofit services that help the less fortunate.