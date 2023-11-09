Obituary: Diana Fleischman

Diana Fleischman

March 22, 1936 – October 23, 2023

Diana M. Fleischman passed away on October 23, 2023 at the age of 87 peacefully at home (as she so desired) while Frank Sinatra played My Way in the background surrounded by loved ones and an amazing Hospice nurse (Sonya) in Hemet, California. Her long term illness in recent years showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile and laughter. Despite her condition, Diana stayed positive and strong.

Diana was born in San Francisco, California to parents Delbert Hudson and Marian Malfatti. She grew up in Carmel and Los Angeles, California where she would meet her future husband. Her husband’s 23-year career in the Air Force would bring them to Uplands, CA, Honolulu, HI where their baby girl would be born 1 lb-8 oz, dropping to a pound-three before all was said and done, catching a MACFLT cradled in a shoe box to Topeka, KS then onto Fairfield, CA where Diana caught the traveling bug. She called South Lake Tahoe and Hemet, California her home for 49 years combined.

Diana was an avid reader and yahtzee enthusiast which always amazed us as she could roll those large straights with such finesse while dropping the f-bomb every time she rolled a yahtzee bringing such laughter to the many games enjoyed by all through the years. She also enjoyed creating delicious 5 course meals for her family and friends. Her frequent travels cruising the high seas (like Mother-like daughter) and camping on the beach of Mulege brought her much enjoyment through the years.

Diana was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Blayne L. Fleischman, partner of 22 years, Charles “Butch” Lambert, brother Delbert M. Hudson and son Dwayne L. Fleischman.

She is survived by her 2 daughters Debbie J. Burton, Michele M. Fleischman, son-in-law Dale E. Burton, Allen S. Sherbal, and grandson Dale “Eric” Burton, Jr. Oh yeah. Can’t forget the family dog, Georgie-Boy.

Her memory lives on in our hearts. Thank you for all the Yahtzee game schooling and concurrent math lessons.

Cremation will take place November 8, with Interment

on November 9, 2023

at Forest Lawn, Glendale, California. Col. of Victor. FM Niche 32583 to be joined with her husband and son.

Aloha, Fair Winds and Following Seas, and I will see you on the flip side. Say hello to all with a big hug and kiss the dog for me… Until we meet again….Chin-

Chin (Cheers)! May you RIP (Rest in Paradise).