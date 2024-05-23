Obituary: Dolores Ciafardone

Dolores Ciafardone

Provided Photo

May 16, 1935 – May 13, 2024

Dolores Ciafardone (Hamrock), 88, of South Lake Tahoe, CA. passed away May 13, 2024, peacefully at home as she wished.

She was born to the late Stephen and Anna Hamrock, on May 16,1935, in Mingo Junction, Ohio. Dolores graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1953 and started working for Ohio Bell as an operator soon after, until her marriage in 1965.

She married the late John M Ciafardone on June 5,1965, and they lived together in South Lake Tahoe, CA. for fourteen years raising 4 children before relocating to Atlantic City, NJ. in 1979, returning to South Lake Tahoe in 1991. Dolores is survived by three children: Renita Ciafardone, of South Lake Tahoe, CA., Nicholas, of Great Falls, MT., and Christina (Lee) Brown, of Gardnerville, NV. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Josh and Jake, Crystal, Angelee and Faith, Sierra and Brock, Kimberly and Melanie, and many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother’s Joeseph (Theresa) Hamrock, of Steubenville, OH.

Stephen (Mary) Hamrock of Pittsburgh, PA. Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years in 2008, her son Gregory Ciafardone (Rita) in 2019 of South Lake Tahoe, her sister Mary Ann Hamrock in 2013, and sister Francis Menzel in 1980.

A cool, calm, patient pillar of our family with a great sense of humor, she will forever be missed.