Obituary: Dolores L. Nangle

Dolores L. Nangle

Provided Photo

– January 21, 2022

Dolores L. Nangle, a former long-time resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away Jan. 21st, in San Francisco. She was 89.

A native of the City, “Dee” forged for herself an independent life, raising 3 daughters on her own and becoming a successful business professional.

She started her career at the Department of the Army’s cryptography department at the Presidio, and she later became a Vice President of Trusts at Crocker bank. She ended her work life at employee benefits firm Watson Wyatt, where she specialized in Small Plans and was a Team leader.

Always deeply in love with the Lake Tahoe area, she realized a lifelong dream when she retired to the South shore and created a vibrant second chapter of her life.

Active in the community, Dee participated in the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office S.T.A.R. program, was a member of her beloved Tahoe Choir with which she traveled to New York to sing at Carnegie Hall, and ran for many years the local AARP Tax-Aide program. Her over 20 years in Tahoe were the happiest of her life, and her family thanks all her Tahoe friends for making her life so full and joyful.

Dee loved her cats, road trips, baking, singing, and Robert Redford. She is survived by three daughters, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

If you feel inspired to do something in her name, the family suggests you donate to your local animal rescue group.