Obituary: Donald Adams Frier, DDS

Donald Adams Frier

June 15, 1932 – January 12, 2025

Donald Adams Frier, DDS

Dr. Donald Adams Frier, born June 15, 1932, to Dr. Willard Ledyard Frier and Clara May Frier, née Adams, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the age of 92 in La Quinta, California. Coincidentally, this was his father’s birthday.

Don met the love of his life, Dorothy Claire Cooke, in the 5th grade while they both attended Ross Grammar School in Marin County, California. They were married in 1952. They had three children: James Willard Frier, Richard William Frier, and Susan Diane Nichols, née Frier.

Don led an active and fulfilled life. He obtained his driver’s license on his 14th birthday and his pilot’s license on his 16th birthday. He piloted his own airplane until he was 91. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1950. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled at Cal Poly seeking a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After two years, he switched majors and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State. Don taught elementary school for four years in the San Jose School District before being accepted to Georgetown University’s School of Dentistry. He graduated from Georgetown in 1962 and moved home to Marin County, where he practiced dentistry with his father, Willard. In 1966, Don packed up his family and dental equipment, and moved to South Lake Tahoe, where he practiced for twenty-five years. Upon retirement, he continued to live in South Lake Tahoe until he moved back to Marin County in 1998. After retirement, he practiced dentistry part-time at the Marin County Jail. Additionally, Dr. Frier flew to Mexico and other locations with Flying Doctors for many years to provide dental care to those in need. He also found joy in boating, sailing, RVing, and visiting friends and relatives. In 2005, Dorothy Frier, his wife of fifty-three years, passed away, and he moved to La Quinta, California.

Don later met Barbara Ann Sinclair from Friday Harbor, Washington. They were married in 2007. They spent seventeen years flying, boating, and RVing all over the United States, Central America, Europe, South Africa, and Canada. They enjoyed desert life and spending time with friends and family in California and Washington.

Don achieved notoriety in many of his different endeavors. He was the Chief of the Dental Staff at Barton Memorial Hospital for many years. He was a school board member with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District for eight years, serving as president twice. Additionally, he served on the El Dorado County Board of Education for four years and the South Lake Tahoe Community College Board as a Trustee and part-time teacher. He was also a board member of the South Lake Tahoe Airport Commission. He was an avid HAM radio operator, license # WB6VLK. He was a member of the Rotary Club in South Lake Tahoe and was given the Paul Harris award, Rotary’s highest honor. The award he cherished the most, however, was the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award given by the FAA to licensed civilian pilots with fifty or more years combined experience in both piloting and aircraft operations. He was frequently recognized by Georgetown University as an Outstanding Alumnus and was awarded for his dedication to community service at his 50th Dental School reunion. In the mid-60s, he began practicing Forensic Dentistry and later achieved awards from the American Board of Forensic Odontology and the California Dental Identification Team, where he was instrumental in digitizing cold case odontogenic data. Dr. Frier was recognized by the California State Attorney General for his contributions. He also earned lifetime achievement awards from the California Dental Association and the American Dental Association, which included a Master’s degree as a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry.

Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, three younger sisters, Sallie Norton, Sandy Hall and Susan Porzio, two sons, James W. Frier (Sue), Richard W. Frier (Caroline) his son-in-law, Chuck Nichols, five grandchildren, Peter W. Frier (Wendy), Brittney Verdugo (Anthony), Erin M. Frier, James Nichols (Mary-Alice), Jeffery Nichols (Kelsey) and six great-grandchildren (with another currently on the way).

Don was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Very few people live a life as robust as Don. He will be missed for generations to come.

The family will have a private service at the Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery and Mortuary in San Rafael, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Red Cross.