Obituary: Donald Bell

Donald Bell

Provided Photo

February 16, 1940 – May 18, 2025

A big man, with an even bigger heart, Don Bell died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones on May 18, 2025 in Truckee, CA. Don was born in 1940 to Donald J. and May Ellen Bell in Oakland, CA, and grew up in Alameda along with his younger sister Mary Ellen. He was an Eagle Scout and a three sport athlete at Alameda High School. He still holds the discus record at Alameda HS and won the CIF State Meet his senior year. He attended Stanford University on a Track & Field Scholarship, where he became an All-American and co-captain of the team as well as a brother in the Sigma Chi fraternity. He met his wife of 62 years, Virginia (Ginger) Sue (Bilder) Bell, at Stanford. After graduating he served as an officer in the Army for several years, before returning to Stanford for his Master’s Degree in Education. He began his teaching career at Pioneer High School and moved to Leland High School in Almaden when it opened in 1967. He taught Physical Education and coached Track & Field, Football, and Wrestling. He and Ginger raised three daughters who all attended Leland and were coached by him. He founded the Quicksilver Classic Track Meet, which continues today and is renamed the Don Bell Quicksilver Classic, held at Leland HS. He loved spending time with the family, camping and fishing all over the West during the summers and hunting ducks at the East Gustine Duck Club during the winters with his beloved dogs. He was a 4-H leader, and the family raised everything from steers to chickens. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Almaden Valley. He finished his career as an administrator, leading Leland as principal until 1995. After retirement, he and Ginger moved to Lake Tahoe, where he spent his days fishing, hiking, shooting, kayaking, and playing bocce ball. He was a member and President of Rotary Club of Tahoe City, the Tahoe Trampers hiking club and later the Lame Ducks, and OLTAC. Don is survived by his wife Ginger, his sister Mary Ellen Bell, his three daughters: Terri Bell, Cheryl Bell and her husband Thierry Thelliez, and Christie Bell, grandchildren: Gabriela, Jacob, Joshua, Elodie, Solenne, Jamie, and Riley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don made a friend of everyone he met and made a positive impact on thousands of students and athletes throughout his career. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Truckee Community Arts Center on August 30 from 3:30-6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Don’s memory to Ducks Unlimited.