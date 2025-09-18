Obituary: Donald Dean Sheetz
March 14, 1937 – September 7, 2025
Don died September 7 at his home with family by his side.
Don was raised in Southern California, but after starting his teaching career and marrying Sharon, they moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1965, where they started their family.
He worked as a teacher for 33 years, ran a fishing charter, and participated in various community events. Later in life, Don joined his wife in her Bible-based faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Sharon; his sisters, Bonnie and Linda; his two children, Deborah and Mark, and their spouses; his grandchildren, Michaela and Ashley; and his nephews, Jon and Christopher.
A memorial service will be held on September 27 at 12:30 p.m. All who knew Don are invited to attend in person or on Zoom.
Address: 1325 Herbert Ave, South Lake Tahoe, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Zoom ID: 82404795365
Password: 2415258
