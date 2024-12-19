Obituary: Donald “Donny” Irish

Donald "Donny" Irish

Provided Photo

October 28, 1956 – November 14, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of long-time local Donny Irish, 68, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, who departed this life on November 14, 2024, surrounded by the love of his friends and family after a long and courageous battle with illness.

Raised in Lancaster, CA, Donny moved to South Lake Tahoe as a young adult and instantly fell in love with its beauty. He lived a life marked by a strong work ethic, unwavering loyalty to the Dodgers and Rams, and a lifelong passion for play. As the owner of Amusement Services Unlimited for over 40 years, Donny brought joy to the local community through arcade games, internet jukeboxes, and pool tables. When he wasn’t working, you could find him outdoors playing in the local softball league, hiking, biking, kayaking, camping, flying RC planes, or relaxing by the lake he cherished. Donny was also known for cooking a mean steak and for his wicked sense of humor.

A celebration of Donny’s life will be held in 2025, with details to come. Though he will be deeply missed, Donny’s vibrant spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. To honor his memory, get outside, listen to some Pink Floyd, and raise a glass of Crown Royal in his name.