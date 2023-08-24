Obituary: Donald Kerr

Donald Kerr

November 11, 1947 – May 6, 2023

Lucky you are if your life’s path crossed that of Don Kerr. He made friends and brought smiles and laughter wherever he went. He had good friends because he was a good friend.

Donald G Kerr, of Stateline, NV, left us on May 6, 2023 after months of battling complications from a heart procedure and an unrelated infection. He flirted with his nurses right to the end, his charm and sense of humor remained at 100%.

Born on November 11, 1947 to Louise Hamilton and Donald Akers, Don grew up in Ventura County, CA. His father, mother and stepfather Jack Kerr all preceded him in death. Don is survived by his sister Theresa Kerr of WA and his brother John Kerr of CA, plus cousins and extended family. Don’s friends were also family to him and are numerous.

Don graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard, CA with the Class of 1965 and remained in contact with many of his classmates. He loved going to the reunions. He also attended Ventura Jr. College and Fresno State. He served his country in the US Naval Reserve on the USS Tutuillia on the rivers of Viet Nam in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Proud of his service, he celebrated his birthday and Veterans Day together ever year. At his passing , the VA Hospital in Reno, NV saluted him with the Honor Walk.

Don spent many years in the restaurant business and made life long friends along the way. “Winter Don” spent as much time as possible skiing the slopes at Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe, his favorite place on earth. “Summer Don” loved to cruise in his 1978 white Cadillac and win awards at local car shows. His happy place was in his boat on Lake Tahoe, having as much fun as the law allows. Cocktail buoys are indeed a thing.

A good way to remember Don is to go out and do a “Don thing”. Talk to everyone you meet, smile generously, joke with people, shake a vets hand and thank them, leave a nice tip for your server or bartender, honk at classic cars, procrastinate just a little, call an old friend, spend time with those close to you, listen to some Beach Boys or other golden oldies, definitely have a shot of Fireball, enjoy the beauty around you and live your life to the fullest. That’s how Don Kerr rolled, a one of a kind guy who will be missed by all those fortunate enough to know him.

A Celebration of Don’s life will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 12 – 4 at the Boathouse at Camp Richardson, in SLT. It’s next to the Beacon Restaurant, one of his favorite hangouts. Please email Doug at dclymer@chaseinternational.com if you plan on attending. A gofundme account has been set up to help cover the costs for this celebration, gofundme.com search Don Kerr Celebration of Life to contribute. Don loved a party and this one’s for him.