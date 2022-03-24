Obituary: Donald Llewellyn Jr.
– February 17, 2022
Don was born in Chicago, IL, on October 17, 1931 to parents Donald Sr. and Willie Glen Llewellyn. After high school, he enrolled in the United States Army, where he served three years, fighting in the Korean War achieving the rank of Corporal. Don also attended Fullerton Junior College in California.
Don married Debbie Knappen in 1953 and they had two sons, Ric and Randy. While living in Fullerton, he worked for Hughes Aircraft Co. for several years.
The family moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1972, where Don took up the locksmith trade, purchasing Best Locksmith from Grant Best. He and Debbie divorced in 1975. Don then married Lynne Dobbs and the couple opened the well known black and white clothing store called The Penguin. He and Lynne relocated to Reno, NV. where they eventually divorced. In 1992, at the Manila City Hall in the Philippines, Don married Marilyn Buan. The two settled in Sparks, NV. where they raised son, Marvin. Don worked part-time driving school buses for the local school district and then retired.
Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children Ric (Nondy) Llewellyn; Randy (Denise) Llewellyn; and Marvin (Sarah) Grande. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Amanda, Mike, Rachel, Mary, Kara, Brandon, and Alyssa and six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Deegan, Mila, Nathan, Gianna, and Olivia. He is preceded in death by his parents Willie Glenn and Donald Llewellyn Sr. and his brother, James H. Llewellyn.
