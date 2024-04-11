Obituary: Donna Goff
October 24, 1941 – March 30, 2024
Born 10-24-1941 in Eugene, Oregon to James Donald Peters and Leona Pearl (Antram) Peters.
Married to Bob E. Goff June 24, 1964.
Daughters, Laura L. Goff and Launa L. Goff Parnas; Grandchildren Lindsey & Ryan.
She was preceded in her death by a brother Steve Peters and sister Mary Lou Peters Hamilton.
Donna grew up in Arcadia, California. After graduating from Whittier College, she began teaching Elementary School in Southern California where she was considered an outstanding teacher.
Following her relocation to the SF Bay Area, she continued as a Sunday School teacher at the Episcopal Church and was an active volunteer at their thrift shop while raising a family.
Upon moving to Lake Tahoe’s Incline Village in the mid-’90s, Donna and her husband Bob formed Sierra Angels, Lake Tahoe in which Donna was always the spirit leader.
Donna’s smile, warmth and kindness were deeply appreciated by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her effervescent personality, her gentle kindness and her heart of gold.
She will certainly be missed.
A private Celebration of her Life is planned.
