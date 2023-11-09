Obituary: Donna Hawksford

Donna Hawksford

December 25, 1945 – July 21, 2023

On July 21st, we lost a long-time and beloved Lake Tahoe community member, Donna Hawksford. She passed away after a brief illness. Donna Hawksford was born at Doctor’s Hospital in Los Angeles on December 25, 1945, to Lottie and Charles Hawksford. With an older brother Bobby and a younger brother Chuck, growing up in a multi-cultural community led to her loving acceptance of all people.

Two years after graduating from Washington High School, Donna and two friends moved to New York City. She stayed there for three years working as a dental assistant, spending many evenings dancing the night away. Soon after returning to California, Donna moved to Mammoth, then Tahoe in the early 1970s, where she finally found her heaven. She loved everything about this Sierra gem, especially the people.

Donna worked in the gaming industry at Harrah’s, Barney’s, and Harvey’s casinos. She was a social butterfly and always active in the community. She had a deep love for the “arts” and shared many an evening enjoying concerts, plays, and local Tahoe events. Her joy and laughter were infectious. After she retired, Donna selflessly donated her time and energy to our community. Valhalla, Tahoe Historical Society, Boat House Theater, Bread and Broth, Meals on Wheels, Tahoe Arts Project, Unity Church, and Lake Tahoe Community College Theater were just a few of the organizations and charities she gave her time and heart to.

Donna sat on many community and neighborhood boards as well. She was a beloved neighbor of the Kingsbury Village and Marla Bay communities. Donna was an aunt to Jared and River and their beautiful families. In Tahoe, she was an “auntie” to many of her dear friends’ children, lovingly doting on them as well. She will be dearly missed by many. Donna humbly served the community she loved. If you would like to honor her memory, please offer a kind deed or a moment of your time to someone in need. I know she would want to wish her many friends joy and peace.