Obituary: Donna Kirschmer-Swank
May 29, 1951 – July 22, 2024
Donna Kirschmer-Swank passed away on July 22, 2024 she was 73. Donna loved the South Lake Tahoe area enjoying it’s charm for skiing, camping and night life. She spent much of her early years in the Los Angeles area where she attended high school.
After graduating Donna moved to Las Vegas where she studied Broadcast Journalism at the University of Las Vegas. Donna is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Katherine Kirschmer of Los Angeles, first husband Buddy Strong of Kentucky and second husband Jeff Large who was a Douglas County sheriff’s officer. She is survived by husband Larry Swank , sons Tim and Bryan Strong of Kentucky , sister Carol Shafer also of Kentucky; in Lake Tahoe, James Strong and wife Debbie who was one of Donna’s dearest friends.
Donna spent more than 25 years of her life managing her business The Hair and Nail Studio on lower Kingsbury . After retiring from her career as an esthetician she utilized her college training working for KRLT radio in South Lake Tahoe, KOZZ radio in Reno and a number of other radio stations in Nevada where she was known as Donna Cruz and held positions ranging from outside sales, front office, on-air and news director.
A celebration of life took place at the Water Lantern Ceremony in Reno and will convene in Tahoe at a future date. Charitable contributions may be made in Donna’s name to the Lake Tahoe Humane society; Donna was especially fond of cats.
– [ ]
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.