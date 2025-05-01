Obituary: Donna Lass
November 3, 1944 – September 6, 1970
Donna Ann Lass was born on November 3, 1944, to James and Frances Lass of Beresford, South Dakota, the youngest of eight children. Donna graduated from Beresford High School in 1962 and St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA, in 1965. Donna worked as a Registered Nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. In 1967 she accepted a position at Cottage Hospital Santa Barbara, CA, until she became a private duty nurse in 1969. In February of 1970, Donna began working at Letterman General Hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA. In June of that year, Donna moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA, where she worked as an RN providing first aid patient care at the Sahara Tahoe Hotel and Casino, South Lake Tahoe, NV.
Donna Ann Lass, 25 years old, went missing on Sunday, September 6, 1970. She was last seen working at the Sahara Hotel and Casino in the First Aid Room.
On December 22, 2023, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department contacted Donna’s family to inform them that partial remains found in Placer County, CA, in 1986 had just been identified as Donna’s.
Donna is remembered fondly by family and friends as a caring and compassionate nurse, a kind and thoughtful friend, and a generous and loving family member who remains deeply missed. Donna’s disappearance remains an active investigation with the FBI, South Lake Tahoe and Placer County Police Departments.
Funeral Mass will be offered for Donna Ann Lass on Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10:30 am, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Beresford, SD. Visit http://www.georgeboom.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
