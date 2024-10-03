Obituary: Donna Mae Hughes

Donna Mae Hughes

Provided Photo

August 25, 1938 – August 10, 2024

Donna Mae Hughes, born on August 25, 1938, in Grass Valley, California, passed away peacefully in her home with family on August 10, 2024, in South Lake Tahoe, California. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Donna was known for her charisma and warmth that touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Donna grew up with her brothers Mel (Buzz) Johns and Rich Johns. She graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School where she met her soul mate, Richard Bertram Hughes, and they got married on August 31, 1958. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and laughter. Donna cherished her family above all else, and her greatest joy came from spending time with her children, Lance Richard Hughes, Diana Ann Hughes, and Caryn Christine Hughes, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Owen Richard Hughes and Adriane Mae Hughes.

During her career in retail, she used her undeniable talent of charm and salesmanship that could make even the most skeptical customers smile. We always would say, “She could sell honey to a bee!”. After she retired, she discovered a new passion for art. This creative outlet allowed her to express herself and connect with others in a profound way, showcasing her vibrant spirit and unique view of the world. Everything she touched with her hands turned into something breathtaking.

Donna’s charisma was legendary; she had the remarkable ability to make friends wherever she went. Her infectious smile and kind heart made everyone adore her, and her presence lit up any room she walked into.

Donna’s legacy is one of love, creativity, and connection. She left an indelible mark on the lives of those lucky enough to know her. She will be deeply missed, but fondly remembered by her family and friends, who will carry forward her spirit of joy and kindness. We love you so much Grandma, we promise to live life the way you lived yours; with passion, love, and appreciation. We will miss our angel, spread those wings and shine your light down on us until we see you again.